Seven finger amputations lead to generator recall, officials say. Here’s what to know

Generac generators sold at several retail and hardware stores nationwide have been recalled after seven people reported injuries that resulted in finger amputations and one person’s finger was crushed.
A nationwide recall of a certain brand of generators has been issued after officials said several people reported the devices injured their fingers to the point of amputation.

Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators have “an unlocked handle [that] can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards,” according to a recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

Seven people had their fingers amputated as a result of their injuries and one person’s finger was crushed, the agency said Thursday.

About 321,160 units in the U.S. and another 4,575 units in Canada have been recalled.

The units were sold at “Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021,” the notice reads.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit,” according to the agency.

You can contact Generac at 844-242-3493 — or at www.generac.com/handleguard and www.generac.com.

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
