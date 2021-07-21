Woman kicked off American flight for cursing at attendant. ‘We don’t tolerate that crap’

The unnamed American Airlines agent kept his cool while speaking to the passenger, video shows. Video screen grab from @ExtrFreeBurner

An unnamed American Airlines agent at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is being applauded on social media for is calm demeanor after coming face to face with a woman who apparently cursed at a flight attendant during a mask dispute.

So this lady got kicked off the plane for calling an attendant "bitch". He also told her "you're ko longer allowed to fly with American. I suggest you try Spirit" pic.twitter.com/d8D4psClOt — Ekwensu Ocha (@ExtrFreeBurner) July 17, 2021

The incident was caught on video— it was posted on Twitter — and shows the agent speaking to the woman.

“Second of all, you called my employee a b----, completely uncalled for and inappropriate,” the agent said. “We don’t tolerate that crap with us at all.”

He told the woman that she was no longer welcome to fly American.

“You can find another carrier to fly,” he said. “I’d suggest Spirit.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, the incident occurred July 17 on a flight from DFW to Miami when an attendant spoke to the passenger about her mask. The video was captured by another passenger, Christopher Freeman, as the plane was being reboarded after the woman had been removed from the flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration has a “zero tolerance for unruly and dangerous behavior” from passengers and states that “no person may assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with a crewmember in the performance of the crewmember’s duties aboard an aircraft being operated.”

Unfortunately, it has been a common occurrence for flight attendants and gate agents to have to deal with unruly passengers, especially over mask disputes during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far this year the FAA has investigated 3,509 unruly passenger reports and 2,605 mask-related incidents.

On Sunday, video shows a woman being removed from a plane bound for DFWafter she was arguing with passengers and called them a homophobic slur, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.