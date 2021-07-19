Dog missing for 5 days was crying for help behind garage wall. Watch emotional rescue

A dog named Gertie had been missing for five days in Ohio until the sounds of whimpering led to her rescue.

Firefighters in Cincinnati had to break out their sledgehammers Sunday, as Gertie was stuck behind a garage wall. Gertie is a 35-pound white terrier mix, according to a lost dog poster.

The dog’s owners, Connie Frick and Lynn Herman, said Gertie escaped their home last Tuesday, according to WXIX. A neighbor called the fire department when she heard the noises of Gertie coming from her garage.

Jenny Adkins, who WKRC identified as the firefighter who made the rescue, wrote on Facebook about how the dog likely fell into the wall.

“We think she fell through a crevice in the attic somehow, though we couldn’t find one with the initial search,” Adkins said. “So we delivered to just go through the wall. Luckily it was the exact level she was at and no one had to crawl in or pull her up and out.”

Video shows Adkins breaking open the wall with a sledgehammer, then digging through brick to find Gertie. The dog appeared to be grinning as Adkins picked her up and took her to the owner.

“It was just so sweet, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited,” Frick told WXIX.