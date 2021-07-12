Man went for run in triple-digit heat — and vanished in California park, officials say

Philip Kreycik, 37, was reported missing after going on a run Saturday, Pleasanton police said. Cops were concerned due to the heat. Google Maps

Philip Kreycik went for a 6- to 8-mile run Saturday morning in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park and left his wallet and phone inside his car. He didn’t return home.

Kreycik’s wife phoned police hours after Kreycik was supposed to come back, KRON4 reported.

Pleasanton, California, police said they were worried because temperatures reached triple digits on Saturday and search teams, including scent hounds, were called to look for Kreycik, 37, according to NBC Bay Area.

One of the dogs found Kreycik’s scent and followed it from his car to the trail but lost track, the station reported.

“We are concerned due to the heat. We don’t think he has a large water source,” Pleasanton police Lt. Chris Niederhaus said, according to KRON4.

It reached a high of 106 degrees in Pleasanton on Saturday, according to TimeandDate.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that they were using a “fixed wing aircraft and drones” in the search effort.

Kreycik is described as white with brown hair and eyes and a thin build, SFGate reported. Anyone with more information on Kreycik’s location is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.