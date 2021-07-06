Taco Bell brings back fan favorite for NBA Finals. Here’s how you could get a freebie

Taco Bell is offering customers one free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos taco if a team that was trailing at halftime comes back to win an NBA Finals game. Associated Press, file

You could score a free Taco Bell taco as you cheer your favorite team to victory during the 2021 NBA Finals.

Taco Bell is promising fans a Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco free of charge if a team comes back to “steal” an NBA Finals game “after trailing at halftime,” the national fast-food chain announced. No purchase is necessary, but the deal will only be around for a limited time.

The Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in Game 1 in the best-of-seven championship game series.

If a team comes from behind after halftime to win an NBA Finals game, America gets a FREE Flamin’ Hot @Doritos Locos Tacos. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 1, 2021

“If a Stolen Game occurs, Taco Bell will make an announcement through selected media channels, including a press release and its website that Eligible Consumers may obtain one Free Taco on a date to be announced,” according to the company’s website. “ Free Taco will not be offered at a consumer’s request on any other date or time, regardless of circumstance.”

Customers can grab their free taco at any participating Taco Bells in the U.S. on the “redemption date,” while supplies last. Fans can also order through the Taco Bell App; however, food deliveries are excluded from the promotion.

The fast-food chain, which boasts over 5,600 locations across the U.S., ran a similar deal during the 2020 World Series. Taco lovers got one on the house if a player stole a base, McClatchy News reported.

You can find your nearest Taco Bell here.