Firework blast sends car hurtling into Tennessee front porch, trapping two, cops say

A firework shot inside a car caused it to crash into a house in Knoxville early Monday and seriously injure two people sitting on the porch, Tennessee police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least seven people were injured — two seriously — after a firework was shot inside a car in Tennessee early Monday, causing it to crash into a nearby house, according to police.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in a largely residential area of northwest Knoxville. Scott Erland, a spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department, said a firework explosion sent the car careening into a front porch where two men were sitting.

Police said the car was traveling north on Pascal Drive “when a firework was shot inside the vehicle.” The car then blew through the stop sign on Texas Avenue and rammed into the house across the street.

“Two males were on the front porch at that residence when the vehicle collided with the residence and were trapped under it until bystanders freed them,” Erland told McClatchy News.

Witnesses said there were fireworks “being shot at and from (the vehicle) prior to the crash,” according to police.

Five people in the car when it crashed were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Erland said.

The two men sitting on the porch were brought to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police.

Erland said there was also a second car that hit the house around the same time. The car reportedly struck the home’s air conditioning unit, and a man and a woman who were inside the vehicle fled before officers arrived on the scene.

It wasn’t clear Monday what caused the second car to crash or if the two vehicles were traveling together, and Erland did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.