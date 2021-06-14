Massive chemical plant fire rains debris on Illinois residents, pictures and video show

Reports say smoke from the still-burning Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois, can be seen for miles around — but residents braved the worst of it in their own backyards, photos and videos show.

What started the fire at the chemical plant is currently unknown, WIFR reported, but firefighters arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. with much of the building already engulfed.

It could be days before it is fully extinguished, WREX reported, and everyone within a mile of the site has been told to evacuate.

Several explosions rocked the town throughout the morning, spewing fireballs up from the smoldering facility at times, video shows.

WHOA... this may take a long while... An absolutely MASSIVE fire is raging at Chemtool in Rockton, Illinois, one of the largest grease manufacturers in the US | https://t.co/9qsEPLTQue via @13WREX pic.twitter.com/ihpvpKvWgz — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) June 14, 2021

“Unfortunately it’s in my backyard,” one resident said, tweeting video of the smoke-filled sky over her neighborhood. “Explosions still happening.”

Rockton, IL fire from Chemtool. Unfortunately its in my backyard. Explosions still happening. We have evacuated the area. This was from a few hrs ago. pic.twitter.com/tP6YyfNENr — Michelle Hughes (@Michell67462215) June 14, 2021

Debris rained down on the town, photos show.

Debris from the Chemtool fire in Rockton landed in a Loves Park backyard, (Courtesy of Dave Nolley).



A big piece of debris also landed at a house in downtown Rockford.



Officials say not to touch any debris and to keep your distance as it may still be smoldering or smoking. pic.twitter.com/QAIqpZBwlq — 23 WIFR (@23WIFR) June 14, 2021

Given the nature of the facility, some twitter users expressed concern over the charred chunks landing near homes.

The debris that’s falling from the #chemtool fire is like burnt foam. What the hell is it?!? pic.twitter.com/TQgSBYn3ko — Buffy the Psych Prof has Gen X rage (@DrPsyBuffy) June 14, 2021

Smoke covered as much as a third of the county, WIFR reported. Health experts advised everyone in the area to wear masks to protect themselves from any potentially harmful chemicals that have been released into the air.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson told reporters Monday morning that the air quality is believed to be safe, WREX reported, but other agencies are investigating as well.

No one has died as a result of the fire, outlets report.

Chemtool specializes in manufacturing lubricating greases, according to the company’s website, selling “greases that are used in a multitude of markets and applications.”