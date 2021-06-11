Lavish Texas Victorian with historic ties lists for almost $1 million. Look inside

A historic landmark Victorian in Houston that was developed by architect George F. Barber is on the marked for $975,000. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A charming Victorian home in Houston has gracefully made its way onto the market for $975,000. The estate, known as the Harper House, recently had a price drop, according to Culture Map Houston, which reported it for sale at $1.1 million in early June.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sprawled across 3,218 square feet was constructed in 1905 from mail-order plans, according to a plaque mounted on the gate surrounding the Victorian.

Harper house Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Fully restored and lovingly maintained with attention lavished on every single detail, a historic landmark Victorian beauty by renowned architect George F. Barber,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “A seamless blend of all the modern conveniences combined with historic character and architectural details.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Everything you’d expect from a home of this caliber, from the ornate mantles, millwork, high ceilings and stunning light fixtures to the top-drawer Viking Professional series appliances, award-winning kitchen remodel, Marimeko wall coverings & of course completely updated systems.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Culture Map, Texas Builder Magazine awarded the home its “best kitchen remodel.”

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Out back, the home has a swimming pool along with a garage apartment.