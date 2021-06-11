Toddler killed in dog attack after falling from window of home, NJ officials say

New Jersey officials are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was killed after a dog attack. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 3-year-old child was killed Wednesday after two dogs attacked him in his family’s backyard, according to New Jersey officials.

The toddler fell from a rear window of the Elizabeth home into the fenced-in backyard Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said. He was then attacked by two dogs, which belonged to his family.

The boy also suffered a neck injury in the 15-foot fall, RLS media reported.

First responders took the boy to a local hospital, where he died about an hour after the attack, according to Ruotolo. The boy’s name has not been released publicly.

Representatives from an area animal control organization took the dogs, which an Elizabeth spokesperson said will be euthanized, according to NJ.com.

Criminal charges have not been filed, Ruotolo said. The breed of the dogs was not disclosed. Multiple law enforcement entities continue to investigate the incident.

A neighbor said the boy’s mother tried to pull the dogs off the child, WPVI reported.

“I cannot believe this happened to a little 3-year-old,” neighbor Maria Rocha told the TV station. “He’s a baby. Could be mine, could be somebody else’s. He’s a baby, and killed by dogs?”