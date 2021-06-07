Famous W.C. Fields estate lists in California for $15 million. Take a look inside

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The famous Los Angeles home known as the W.C. Fields Estate has hit the California market for $15 million. The 8,010-square-foot house, located in the celebrity-filled Laughlin Park neighborhood, is currently owned by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Robert Patton Jr., Mansion Global reported.

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Built in 1919, the estate was once owned by W.C. Fields, a comedian who happened to be a skilled pool player as well as juggler, IMDb said.

Glass solarium Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Italianate architecture, influenced by the Beaux-Arts movement, fits effortlessly into the Southern California vernacular,” the listing said. “Perfect proportions/scale create a sense of ease and comfort throughout. Original design and details, including antique mahogany paneling and woodwork from a Spanish monastery, merge with modern amenities to create a harmonious and updated floor plan for today’s living.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house has an abundance of terraces and balconies so its residents can take in the scenic views of the surrounding city. There is also a plethora of gardens rumored to have been designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the listing reports.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Patton, the former attorney and Texas businessman, bought the property in 2013 and shoveled out $7 million for it, according to Variety. Patton became part owner of the World Series championship team in 2012, MLB.com said.