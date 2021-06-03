Strange golden fish caught in Connecticut is a rare example of double mutations

Jimmy Ayala of of Connecticut caught a carp with multiple mutations, the state reports. Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Facebook screenshot

A bizarre-looking fish caught recently in Connecticut is an unusual case of one marine creature displaying multiple genetic mutations, state officials say.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife shared a photo of the large fish on Facebook, and credited angler Jimmy Ayala with making “a rare” catch.

The fish resembles a grotesque goldfish, with deformed scales and long, droopy fins. Its color includes variations of tan and gold that get brighter from top to bottom.

“So check out this fish, an awesome display combining two mutations of the common carp,” the state wrote. “Can you name the combo”?

A social media debate quickly erupted over what might have caused the mutations, with some suggesting a common carp mated with either a koi or a catfish. One person even came up with a name: A “Koip.”

Others suggested it was part goldfish, while a few joked that it resembled the fish from Geico ads that spews gold coins.

Ayala hasn’t weighed in on the debate, other than to say it’s “not a koi cross.” He has also not said where and when the fish was caught.

Connecticut wildlife officials told McClatchy News the fish’s odd appearance comes from combining the attributes of the “fantail carp” and the “mirror carp,” which are themselves mutations.

Fantails have long flowing fins, and “mirror carp” have abnormally large scales with irregular patterns, and spots with no scales at all, experts say.

“Not sure how this happens, but it is not commonly ... seen,” state officials said.

Some commenters on Facebook dubbed Ayala’s fish a “fantail mirror carp.”

Details were not provided on the size of the fish, but common carp grow to more than 40 pounds in Connecticut. The current state record is 43 pounds, 12 ounces, according to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.