6-year-old vanished — now dad’s girlfriend found in motel with body, Texas police say

The girlfriend of a Texas father whose son went missing last week was arrested Tuesday in a motel room with a child’s body.

Houston police believe the body is that of Samuel Olson, a 6-year-old Houston boy, but could not say for certain. He was 5 when reported missing May 27.

Heather Morris, HPD assistant police chief, said the department is waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the identity of the remains found in the motel room in Jasper, Texas.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking,” Morris said.

Jasper police searched Theresa Balboa’s room after an anonymous caller told the department that Balboa was staying at the Best Western motel, over 100 miles northeast of Houston.

Inside, they found a child’s remains in a tote bag, the Associated Press reported.

Balboa is facing a charge of tampering with evidence, according to Houston police, but more charges are being considered.

Dalton Olson, Samuel’s father, told KPRC he’s reeling.

“I can barely breathe,” Olson said. And he has questions for Balboa: “Why? He loved you so much. I do not understand what happened. Why did you, why did you do this?”

According to Houston police, Balboa has a history of physical abuse, and was out on bond for a November 2020 assault against Dalton Olson.

As of Wednesday, she was being held in the Jasper County jail.