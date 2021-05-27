Clothing steamers burned over 100 people, HSN says. Now, more than 5 million recalled

HSN is recalling 5.4 million handheld “My Little Steamers” because they can leak or spray hot water during use, posing serious burn risks. Image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission

A faulty clothing steamer is to blame for more than 100 burn injuries, triggering a nationwide recall.

About 5.4 million Joy/JM-branded “My Little Steamers” and “My Little Steamer Go Minis” are being pulled because they can spray or leak hot water when in use, posing a serious burn risk, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall alert.

HSN sold the handheld steamers online and via its TV network, the watchdog agency said. They were also sold online and in-store at retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s between January 2002 and December 2020.

As of May 26, HSN said it has received 106 reports of burn injuries from the leaky steamers, including customers who say they suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The steamers were sold individually or in sets. Those included in the recall have either a flat or triangular steamer head with the product name printed on the side of the unit.

CPSC says customers should immediately stop using the faulty steamers and contact HSN at 855-654-0942 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Customers can also visit HSN.com (click on recall information) or steamerrecallsettlement.com.

The company said it will offer a full refund for steamers purchased between January 2018 and December 2020, and a partial refund for those bought from January 2015 to December 2017.

Customers will receive a voucher for all steamers purchased before January 2015.