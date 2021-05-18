National
Steven Spielberg’s breathtaking ‘superyacht’ is listed for $160 million. Look inside
Legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg has put his insanely massive superyacht — yes, there are such things — named the Seven Seas on the market for a whopping $160 million.
According to the listing, the 282-foot-long custom-crafted vessel was built by Oceanco in 2010 and has been owned by Spielberg for the past decade.
“The standard set up for the four-deck, Beverly Hills mansion-sized behemoth accommodates 15-20 people in seven (and potentially nine) cabins over four decks,” Dirt reported. “Specifications indicate the navy-blue-hulled boat, which is nearly 47-feet wide, has a maximum speed of 19.5 knots (about 22 mph) and a crew of 28.” It can hold enough fresh water and fuel to “allow it a range of 5,200 miles, more than enough for a transatlantic crossing.”
There is a swimming pool, two spas, and even a glass elevator. The primary suite has its own private deck, Dirt said.
The Seven Seas also comes with two “custom-built onboard tenders,” Club Yacht reported. “One is a 30-foot open sport boat and the other a 34-foot limousine boat.”
Spielberg is one of the most popular motion-picture directors and producers in the world. His works include “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jaws,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and the “Indiana Jones” franchise.
