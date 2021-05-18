Mom used ‘several pieces’ of furniture to kill 1-year-old son, Ohio police say

An 18-month-old child died Monday after being assaulted with home furniture, Ohio cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An 18-month-old child died after he was found underneath home furniture Monday, and police in an Ohio town have charged the boy’s parents.

Police were sent to a residential area around 5 p.m. Monday after reports of a naked person out on the sidewalk. Calls released by police revealed a school bus driver saw the naked person while on his route.

“I’m only calling because we have a busload of kids out in that area,” a school official said in a 911 call.

When officers met the naked woman, 24-year-old Mary Guarendi-Walker, she said her son was murdered at her home, police say.

Officers entered the home through a window and found the boy, Kevin Walker Jr., unconscious underneath “several large pieces of furniture,” according to police. The baby was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police said Tuesday they believe the death was a “domestic-related incident” involving the boy’s mom assaulting him with the furniture. Kevin died due to “severe head and body trauma,” police said.

Mary Guarendi-Walker was charged with first-degree murder, and the boy’s dad, 29-year-old Kevin Walker Sr., was charged with obstructing justice.

The boy’s father told officers the child was asleep at the home when he knew he was under the furniture, according to The Canton Repository.