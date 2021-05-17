Woman posing as teen online forced girl to perform sex acts on boys, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana woman is accused of impersonating a teen girl she forced into sex acts. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A Louisiana woman is accused of forcing a teenage girl to perform sex acts with boys she lured online by impersonating the underage victim.

Angela Lirette, 39, pretended to be the girl on several social media sites, and would strike up conversations with teen boys to set up “dates,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“During some of these online conversations there were nude photos of the female juvenile sent to these boys; furthermore, Lirette scheduled dates for the boys to meet the juvenile without her knowledge,” the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Lirette, a Houma resident, also had a “sexual relationship” with one of the boys involved, the sheriff’’s office said.

Detectives began investigating Lirette on May 11, after someone reported an adult was impersonating an underage girl.

She was taken in for questioning two days later and arrested on charges of human trafficking, indecent behavior with a juvenile, online impersonating, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Lirette is being held at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with a bond set at $1 million.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 985-876-2500.