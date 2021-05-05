Stranger accused of kidnapping Virginia boy chose him ‘at random,’ authorities say

Noah Trout was rescued at a woman’s home Monday after being abducted the day before. Giles County Sheriff's Office

The 44-year-old woman accused of abducting a toddler from a Virginia church nursery this week chose the boy randomly, officials said Wednesday.

Nancy Renee Fridley of Clifton Forge was arrested Monday at her Allegheny County home, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with abduction and felony child endangerment.

Authorities said they found 2-year-old Noah Trout at the home, McClatchy News reported. He was in good health and was reunited with his family hours later.

Fridley is accused of abducting Trout from the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead on Sunday. An Amber Alert was quickly issued and local, state, and federal law enforcement began searching for Noah.

Many questions remain following the boy’s rescue. Authorities offered few details, citing the ongoing investigation.

But some new details have come to light.

Fridley is a complete stranger to the Trout family, and there are no “credible” connections between them, the sheriff’s office said.

“All indications point to this being a stranger abduction and Noah being chosen by Fridley at random,” officials said in a news release.

Authorities have not yet indicated a possible motive for the abduction but say there’s no evidence or reason to believe Fridley “intended to transfer Noah to anyone in particular.”

Investigators said Fridley had been visiting several churches in the community the morning of the abduction, and was in the area at least one other time a month earlier.

“Fridley may have been casing other places … to commit similar acts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are urging any possible witnesses to contact them.