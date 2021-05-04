National

Bear cub abandoned during storm was ‘near death.’ Then Colorado officials stepped in

Colorado officials found a bear cub abandoned during a storm near Colorado Springs.
Colorado officials found a bear cub abandoned during a storm near Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A 10-pound bear cub was found abandoned as a storm rolled through part of Colorado, officials said.

A homeowner spotted the cub Monday near Colorado Springs and called wildlife officials. When they arrived, they found the cub “near death,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Cassidy English said on Twitter.

English gave the bear fluids, a blanket and a heater to help save it. She then took the bear to a rehabilitation center.

“She was very lethargic,” English said in a video. “She was out in the storm last night, so she was very cold.”

The cub was able to eat and was doing some better after that, English said.

“The cub was lively and responsive,” Parks and Wildlife said. “Its prognosis is good.”

Wildlife officials plan to give the bear more extensive medical care.

Officials don’t know why the cub was left behind. English said something could’ve happened to the cub’s mom, or the cub could’ve been sick.

“Mom has other healthy cubs to take care of, so sometimes mom will leave sick cubs behind,” English said in a video. “Those could be a couple of reasons why she was could be abandoned, but nobody knows for sure.”

