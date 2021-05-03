Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday in honor of the ‘Taco Moon.’ What to know

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos in honor of the “Taco Moon” on May 4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell says the moon is going to look like a giant taco Tuesday night and wants to celebrate the occasion with some free food.

The chain is dubbing May 4’s waning crescent the “Taco Moon” — and offering free tacos at participating stores across the nation.

Just pop into a Taco Bell between 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday to claim a free crunchy beef taco, the company said.

Busy that night? You can get a free taco any time that day when you order for pick up through TacoBell.com or the chain’s app. You’ll have to register for a Taco Bell account if you haven’t already.

Taco Bell recommends contacting your local restaurant for availability and hours of operation.

The offer isn’t available for delivery and excludes Doritos Locos Tacos.

You can find your nearest Taco Bell here.

Taco Bell isn’t the only chain offering freebies on May 4. You can also get a free McFlurry from McDonald’s the same day. More on that here.

Taco Bell has been shuffling its menu in the last few months since announcing last year it’d be slashing some well-loved items from its menu.

In March, the chain brought back the Quesalupa for a limited run, and in February, announced it’d be joining the chicken sandwich wars with the nationwide release of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco sometime in 2021.

Taco Bell has also permanently brought back its AVA-certified vegan potatoes as a bean substitute and on two dishes: The Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.

Read next:

McDonald’s is offering free McFlurries on Tuesday. Here’s how to get one

Chipotle giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare workers. But you need to act fast

Gerber is looking for its new baby — who’ll receive $25,000. Here’s how to enter