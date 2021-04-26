Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after upset Oscars win for best actor

Anthony Hopkins posted a video early Monday to accept his Oscar award for best actor Anthony Hopkins' Instagram

Anthony Hopkins was not at the Academy Awards to accept the Oscar for best actor Sunday, but the legendary actor shared a video early Monday giving thanks for his award.

The win for Hopkins was largely considered an upset, as Chadwick Boseman was the favorite to win the Oscar for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Boseman died in August after a battle with colon cancer.

Hopkins, who won the award for his role in “The Father,” paid tribute to Boseman.

“Good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the Academy and thank you,” Hopkins said in the video.

“And I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early and again thank you all very much,” he added. “I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you.”

Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin and Kate Beckinsale were among the actors who congratulated Hopkins on Instagram.

The Academy Awards saved the best actor category for last, and many people felt the show would end with a posthumous honor for Boseman. Just seconds after Hopkins was announced as the winner, the award show abruptly ended without a speech from Hopkins.