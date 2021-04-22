National
Unique glass house on market in Maryland. Look inside this ‘architectural masterpiece’
A fascinating piece of architecture has found itself on the market in an isolated part of Monkton, Maryland. A “riverfront glass barn designed and engineered on skyscraper principles” is listed for $1.7 million, according to Realtor.com.
“A stunning modern house that nearly steals the show from its idyllic natural setting. The design references a barn, with its pitched red roof and ‘silo’ — which is topped by a hexagonal skylight and houses the stairwell,” the description on Baltimore Fishbowl said. “It has custom milled cherry flooring and custom hardware.”
Of course, the question of privacy comes to mind when looking at a spectacle like this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom house. Never fear, “‘slide along’ interior walls on tracks are easily moved to block the sun or create privacy” have your back (or rather cover it), the Baltimore Fishbowl said.
The estate also has “five zone geothermal system heating and cooling systems with oilboiler for back-up heat,” according to the listing.
And yes, it’s a smart home. The locks, lights, security and wireless shades can be controlled by Alexa voice control.
Those on the Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had something to say about this 5,754-square-foot “architectural masterpiece,” as the listing referred to it.
“Looks like a house where a (Peloton) commercial would be filmed,” said one user, referring to the trend-setting fitness equipment
“I’ve seen enough ‘Thirteen Ghosts’ to know this house is NOT a good idea,” joked another.
“But what happens if there is a hail storm?” asked one user. “My dog’s noses would LOVE these windows, there would be a perpetual wainscot line all around the house.”
“The lack of privacy is disturbing,” said another. “I’d be afraid I was being watched constantly. Even if it was just by (raccoons).”
“It’s all fun and games until someone starts throwing stones...” said one.
Monkton is a town of roughly 5,000 people in northern Baltimore County.
