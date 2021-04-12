National

Bear breaks into California home — and gets chased off by two tiny dogs, video shows

Deedee Mueller of Pasadena, California, said a bear wandered into her home when she was taking a nap. But her two terriers barked and chased after the bear, scaring it off.
Deedee Mueller of Pasadena, California, said a bear wandered into her home when she was taking a nap. But her two terriers barked and chased after the bear, scaring it off. Screengrab from DeeDee Mueller on Youtube

Deedee Mueller said she was taking a nap Saturday in her Pasadena, California, home with the doors open when her terrier Mei Mei suddenly ran out of the room and started barking “like crazy.”

Mueller’s other terrier Squirt followed suit. “Based on the barks, I knew something was up,” Mueller said on Facebook.

A video of the incident posted on YouTube shows a bear exploring Mueller’s backyard and sniffing around her water fountain before wandering into her kitchen. Two tiny terriers then came running into the kitchen and barking, scaring off the bear.

“You could tell the bear looked nervous inside the house,” Mueller said. “Actually, he (went) into another pond on the other side of the yard but got chased away by the dogs again.”

Mueller said the bear looked “very young,” around 2 or 3 years old.

Mueller has posted other bear encounters on her YouTube channel.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  

National

Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

April 12, 2021 8:38 AM

National

Latino areas of LA devastated by COVID-19 are reopening slowly, with caution and fear about future

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service