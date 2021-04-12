40,000 pounds of Bud Light spilled onto Interstate 85 during Georgia crash, cops say

A load of Bud Light spilled onto I-85 in Georgia, officials said. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A truck overturned in Georgia — and dumped its 40,000-pound load of beer onto the roadway, officials said.

The Bud Light reportedly spilled across Interstate 85 during a Sunday afternoon crash in Troup County, which lies along the Alabama border. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, The LaGrange Daily News reported.

Officials said they are investigating the 4:30 p.m. crash, which involved the beer truck and at least three other vehicles near exit 18 of the interstate, WXIA reported. The incident shut down all northbound traffic for hours, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Lanes remained blocked throughout the evening as crews worked to clean up the lost load of beer,” WXIA reported.

During the closure, one woman said it took three hours to get to an exit.

“First time for me to be on an interstate shut down,” she wrote on Facebook. “Law enforcement did an excellent job routing the traffic off I 85 at Exit 18 and then back on the interstate past the wreckage.”

Some on social media shared their well wishes to those involved in the crash — and mourned the loss of all that beer.

“That’s a party foul,” one Facebook user wrote. “Praying all are ok though!”

“Y’all need help cleaning it up,” another person asked on The LaGrange Daily News’ Facebook page.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.