You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day of 2021 — if you get COVID vaccine

If you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, Krispy Kreme has a treat just for you: free doughnuts.

Starting Monday, anyone who’s received a COVID-19 vaccine can get a free glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme stores, the company said in a news release.

All you have to do is show your COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. Krispy Kreme location.

And it’s not just a one-time offer — those vaccinated can get a free doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day” through the end of 2021, the company said.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer, said in the release.

If you’re not yet eligible to be vaccinated, you can still get your hands on some free goodies.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free glazed doughnut and free medium coffee, no purchase necessary, every Monday from March 29 to May 24.

The company also said it plans to deliver boxes of doughnuts to select vaccination centers to support health care workers and volunteers involved in administering vaccines.

Three COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which both require two doses, and Johnson & Johnson, which requires one.

As of Monday, more than 44 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — roughly 13% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Millions more have received at least one dose.

You can find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.