Street-racing crash kills 57-year-old mom stopped at intersection, California cops say

Two or three street racers were “flying” at “close to 100 mph” Friday afternoon when one lost control, slamming into a Prius stopped at an intersection, a witness says.

The woman inside, Colleen Wong, 57, died in the collision, KCAL reported. She was a mother of two adult sons.

“My dad and her were both missionaries before,” son Tim Wong told KTLA. “Then when my dad passed, she helped start a nonprofit whose purpose was to empower local people and different Asians to spread the gospel.”

The fatal crash occurred about 4 p.m. on West Vanowen Street in the West Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Bystander Miguel Bautista said he saw a car “flying” at “close to 100 mph” before colliding with the Prius, sending it “in the air,” the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Onlookers tried to perform CPR on Wong but she was pronounced dead, according to the publication. The other driver suffered critical injuries.

A bystander suffered minor injuries trying to pull one of the drivers from the wreckage, fire officials said.

“I just hope this will deter others from doing this, by seeing what it did to our family,” Sharyn Iskandar, Wong’s sister-in-law, told KCAL.

“Street racing is illegal and can have serious & deadly consequences,” Los Angeles police wrote on Twitter. “It’s not worth it.”