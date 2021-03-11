National

Large private island in Bahamas set to hit auction block. There’s no minimum bid

The island goes by two names: “St. Andrew’s” and “Little Ragged”
The island goes by two names: “St. Andrew’s” and “Little Ragged” Screen grab from Concierge Auctions

A stunning luxury — and private — island in the Bahamas is set to hit the auction block at Concierge Auctions on March 26.

St. Andrews Screen grab from Concierge Auctions

While the island is listed for $19.5 million, there is no minimum bid, and bidding closes March 31 . However, to join the bidding fun, a potential buyer would need to drop a $100,000 deposit.

Beach Screen grab from Concierge Auctions

“Ringing in at an expansive 730 acres, St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, is both the southernmost and the largest private island in the Bahamas currently for sale,” the listing on Concierge Auctions describes. “Surrounded by azure ocean waters and fringed with pristine white sand beaches, the island is breathtaking from first look and presents infinite possibility.”

St. Andrew’s Screen grab from Concierge Auctions

The island comes complete with freshwater ponds and offers plenty of sailing opportunities. There’s also enough space to build a resort, if you so desire.

St. Andrew’s Screen grab from Concierge Auctions

We have received a great amount of interest in the auction so far, which is expected for this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Laura Brady, CEO of Concierge Auctions, said to CNN. “We are confident that the Concierge Auctions platform will bring an unmatched reach to global buyers throughout the auction process.”

St. Andrew’s Screen grab from Concierge Auctions

