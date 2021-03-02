At least 15 dead as SUV carrying 27 people crashes in Southern California, reports say

At least 15 people died in a crash near the California-Mexico border Tuesday after an SUV with 27 passengers and semi-truck collided, reports say. Getty Images/Monkey Business

At least 15 people have died after an SUV and semi-truck collided near the California-Mexico border Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Hospital officials told ABC News that 27 people were in the SUV and the semi-truck was “full of gravel.”

At least 14 people died at the scene of the accident, emergency room managing director Judy Cruz told USA Today. Three people were flown to a hospital and seven patients were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

One died at the medical center and six others are being treated, the Los Angeles Times reported. At least five other people were flown to other treatment centers.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time,” Adolphe Edward, chief executive of El Centro Regional Medical Center, told The Los Angeles Times. “This was a major accident, and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department.”