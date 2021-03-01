Luka Doncic autographed NBA rookie card nets $4.6 million. It’s one-of-a-kind

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic AP

While the basketball world has been swooning over the cryptocurrency, virtual card phenomenon “NBA Top Shot,” a one-of-a-kind deal involving Dallas Mavericks wunderkind Luka Doncic quietly went down on Sunday ... which happened to be the guard’s 22nd birthday.

A Doncic National Treasures Auto Logoman 1/1 autographed rookie card sold for $4.6 million according to collector Bolillo Lajan San, and was reportedly the highest-priced NBA card ever sold.

“Today is a big day in the hobby. Also, it just happens to be @lukadoncic birthday as well which was pure coincidence,” an Instagram post read. “Being this is such a significant deal I have to make it public. Many heard there was a deal brewing since back in November of 2020 for the 2018-19 National Treasures Luka Doncic Rc Auto Logoman 1/1. Even though there was a few adjustments to the sale price since then, today my new business partner / friend and I have finalized the deal at 4.6 million for the card.”

At $4.6M, that's a new record for the highest price that's ever been paid for a basketball card.



And it was pulled during a live break by @LaytonSports.



Check out the reaction: https://t.co/kbDoyZmreH pic.twitter.com/TlTnQhYbGr — Will Weinraub (@willweinraub) March 1, 2021

Multiple outlets, including The Dallas Morning News, said that it was reportedly the highest price paid for a basketball card. This came weeks after Doncic’s limited edition 2018 Panini Gold Prizm card sold in an auction for $799,500.

Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and nine assists this season and is in the middle of a Most Valuable Player campaign.

While the selling price of the Doncic card was astronomic, it’s only the second highest purchase price of a sports trading card in history. In January, a rare Mickey Mantle card, called the “Mona Lisa of sports cards,” sold for a record-shattering $5.2 million, CBS reported.