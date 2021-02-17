2,500 freezing sea turtles are saved by rescuers in Texas. Video shows piles of them

Sea Turtle, Inc., a South Padre Island rehabilitation center, says it has taken in 2,500 cold-stunned sea turtles as winter weather slams Texas. Screengrab: Sea Turtle Inc. Facebook

As treacherous winter weather slams Texas, state and volunteer rescuers have saved cold-stunned sea turtles from frigid waters — by the hundreds.

Sea Turtle, Inc., a non-profit rehabilitation center on South Padre Island, posted to Facebook Feb. 12 explaining that it expected to see several cold-stunned sea turtles arriving at its facility for help in the coming days as winter paralyzed the Lone Star State.

The first 10 turtles arrived Feb. 14. The next day, the center had taken in more than 500, with that number growing to 1,700 by that night.

By Feb. 16, more than 2,500 sea turtles had arrived for rehabilitation at the facility, which had lost power.

The organization received so many sea turtles that some had to be housed at the South Padre Island Convention Center, WFLA reported.

They ran out of space at the rescue center, so the local convention center opened its doors to turtle storage. This video was from yesterday afternoon. By the time my mom sent it to me, there were so many more that she said, “there is no empty floor space tonight.” pic.twitter.com/g6Gw7dfIOQ — Lara (@lara_hand) February 16, 2021

Sea turtles are cold-blooded and can’t regulate their body temperatures. So when water temperatures drop below about 50 degrees, sea turtles become lethargic and suffer slower body functions and decreased circulation — known as being cold-stunned, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration said.

Cold-stunned sea turtles become unable to swim, and float to the surface, making it more likely for the reptiles to get struck by boats or washed ashore and stranded. The condition also leaves sea turtles vulnerable to being killed by predators or shock, according to the National Park Service.

Photos posted to social media show piles of sea turtles in volunteers’ cars.

I’m dealing with power and water issues like countless others hospitals in Texas. My husband Dustin currently has a car full of cold stunned sea turtles. South Padre Island has a small sea turtle rescue that needs help. https://t.co/MKsw4KEJ56 pic.twitter.com/LAaoXX0MqU — W.K. Robinson (@WKRobinsonRN) February 16, 2021 My mom is retired, & she spends her winters volunteering at a sea turtle rescue center in south Texas. The cold snap is stunning the local turtles & they’re doing a lot of rescues. She sent me this photo today of the back of her Subaru. It’s *literally* turtles all the way down. pic.twitter.com/xaDRNjLDoQ — Lara (@lara_hand) February 15, 2021

Twitter user @lara_hand explained that one such turtle was more than 100 years old and weighed more than 350 pounds.

Henry Rodriguez — who owns Henry’s Charters, a boat tour agency in South Padre Island — told KRGV he’s ventured out several times looking for struggling turtles, saving 185 between Sunday and Monday.

State officials have also been scooping up the frigid reptiles.

Texas Game Wardens on Tuesday shared that officials had rescued 141 cold-stunned sea turtles from waters near Padre Island. Officials also saved about 40 farther north from East Matagorda Bay on Feb. 14.

Typically, cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the wild once water temperatures have warmed up and the animals have recovered from hypothermia, according to the NPS.