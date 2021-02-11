‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano fired after series of ‘abhorrent’ social media posts

Gina Carano arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gina Carano, who portrayed Cara Dune on both seasons of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” was fired late Wednesday after a series of controversial social media posts.

Fans of the popular series called for the firing of Carano on Wednesday after she compared being a Republican in the United States to being a Jew in Nazi Germany. The post, which came in an Instagram story, was later deleted, Variety reported.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano said in the post, Variety reported. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

She has previously been accused of mocking transgender people on social media, and she alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and had other posts ridiculing the use of face masks to protect against COVID-19, according to multiple outlets.

Lucasfilm, which created “The Mandalorian” series, announced Wednesday night Carano “is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” according to The Associated Press.

“Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson told the AP.

She was also dropped as a client by United Talent Agency, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a January interview with YouTube personality Drunk C3PO, Carano said she would not let her critics silence her, Fox News reported.

“People need to be OK with having conversations,” she said in the interview, according to Fox News. “With having difficult conversations, with having different opinions. What’s wrong with having a different opinion? Why does everybody have to straight go to demoralizing because maybe they just didn’t think the way you did?”