Watch Officer Goodman divert Romney away from rioters in new video from Capitol

Impeachment managers during Trump’s trial showed video of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman diverting Sen. Mitt Romney from rioters during the Capitol siege. Twitter

Previously unseen security footage shows Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman warning Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah to run from rioters during the Capitol siege.

The video was released as part of the House impeachment team’s evidence in the ongoing trial against former President Donald Trump.

Security footage played by impeachment managers shows officer Eugene Goodman running to respond to the breach and telling Sen. Mitt Romney to run to safety. pic.twitter.com/Gk1BN6vStZ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 10, 2021

The video, which doesn’t have audio, shows Goodman running away from the mob after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Then Goodman is seen saying something to Romney, who was walking down the same hallway. Romney then sprints away in the opposite direction.

Goodman has been hailed as a hero since he was captured in a now-viral video facing rioters in the Capitol building and leading the mob away from the unsecured Senate chamber.

In addition to escorting Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration, Goodman has been named acting deputy House sergeant at arms, CBS News reported. The title is given to the law enforcement officer responsible for maintaining order on the House of Representatives’ side of the Capitol complex.