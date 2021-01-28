Black deputy denied burial at ‘whites only’ Louisiana cemetery, family says

Darrell Semien Allen Parish Sheriff's Office

The family of a Black deputy said he was denied burial at a Louisiana cemetery that has a “whites only” policy.

“It was in their bylaws that the cemetery was ‘whites only,’” Karla Semien said, according to KPLC. “I just kinda looked at her and she said ‘there’s no coloreds allowed.’”

Her husband of 20 years, Darrell Semien, died Sunday after serving in the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, the department wrote in a Facebook post. He also worked in patrol for the nearby Reeves Police Department, located roughly 35 miles northeast of Lake Charles.

His family tried to bury him at Oaklin Springs Cemetery, where the association president said a contract from the 1950s mentions “the right of burial of the remains of white human beings,” KPLC reported. The cemetery board said it could make a decision about the topic by Thursday night.

“It never came up,” association president Creig Vizena told the TV station. “I take full responsibility for that. I’ve been the President of this board for several years now. I take full responsibility for not reading the bylaws.”

Darrell Semien’s relatives said they were turned away from the cemetery and left in disbelief.

“Wow what a slap in the face,” his widow wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “I just can’t believe in 2021 in oberlin Louisiana this is happening.”

In a separate social media post, daughter Shayla Semien wrote: “FYI: In the racist world that we live in today, you still aren’t allowed to bury people of color in certain cemeteries bc of the color of their skin, no matter how much money you have!!”

Her father is remembered as a lovable person who helped raise dozens of children through foster care, according to an online obituary.

“He enjoyed fixing old cars, riding motorcycles, listening to zydeco music, dancing, fishing and being outdoors,” the post on the Allen Parish Funeral Home of Oberlin website said. “But most importantly, he dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchild.”

Family members and a Facebook user appearing to be Vizena didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Thursday afternoon.