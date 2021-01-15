Texas real estate broker who took private plane to DC charged in Capitol riot, feds say

Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate broker who took a private plane to Washington, D.C., was charged in the pro-Trump Capitol riot, authorities say. Screengrab from FBI.

A Texas real estate broker who flew to Washington, D.C., on a private jet and called the Capitol riot “one of the best days of my life” has been charged.

Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from the Dallas area, gained national attention after she posted Facebook videos of herself on the plane traveling with others to a Jan. 6 rally for President Donald Trump, authorities say.

During his speech, Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol. Events turned violent as rioters stormed the building in protest of Congress preparing to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Ryan is charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

“We’re gonna go down and storm the capitol,” Ryan said in a Facebook video in front of a bathroom mirror, according to court documents. “They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck.”

She later shared a 21-minute Facebook live video walking to the Capitol and photos of herself on the grounds, authorities say.

In a Twitter photo, Ryan posed in front of a smashed Capitol window, flashing a peace sign, authorities say.

“Window at The capital [sic]. And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next...” Ryan posted on Twitter, according to authorities.

The FBI captured surveillance footage of Ryan entering the Capitol and trying to walk through the crowded rotunda, documents show.

“We just stormed the Capitol,” Ryan tweeted after the riot, authorities said. “It was one of the best days of my life.”

Five people died as a result of the attack, including U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. Dozens of officers were injured.

Ryan released a statement two days after the riot, saying a friend invited her to D.C.

“I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who lost their lives. Hatred and violence toward each other are not going to solve our country’s issues,” Ryan said.