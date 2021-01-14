Fan knew she had COVID but still attended packed country concert, Texas judge says

Cowboys Dancehall in San Antonio held a concert Friday attended by a woman who had COVID-19. Google

A woman who knew she had COVID-19 attended a sold-out concert for country musician Cody Johnson last weekend, according to a Texas judge.

Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens did not name the woman, but said she will be issued a citation.

The concert took place Friday in San Antonio — about 200 miles away from Val Verde County. The venue, Cowboys Dancehall, received its sixth and seventh citations over coronavius violations as a result of the show and is one away from being shut down, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, according to KENS.

Owens used the woman as an example for why the coronavirus continues to spread. He said she “put a lot of people in danger.”

“This is how it’s spreading,” Owens said in a video posted on Facebook post. “You go to a concert. There are Snapchat pictures, evidently, that y’all took with your mask on your wrist, and y’all are having a good time. You’re positive, lady. You should have never gone.”

The woman stayed the night in San Antonio after she attended the show, Owens said. He added that he will identify the woman as soon as the citation is processed.

“People say we need to do a better job. No, y’all need to do a better job,” Owens said in the Facebook video. “That’s how this...is spreading. People like her are bringing that stuff back then killing families or killing their parents.”

The venue is facing criticism for allowing the concert to take place, according to media reports.

But Woody Wilson, an attorney who represents the dancehall, said they have “always gone above and beyond the protocols” issued by the state, according to WOAI.

It’s unclear how many people attended the concert. Cowboys Dancehall posted on Facebook tickets were “extremely limited.” Four upcoming concerts at the venue have been postponed, their website shows.