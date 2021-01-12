Pence says he won’t invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump. Read his letter to Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence talk before a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Pence told Pelosi in a letter he will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

Vice President Mike Pence won’t invoke the 25th Amendment, he said in a letter shared by multiple media outlets.

Pence said in the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

JUST IN: VP Mike Pence says in letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he will not invoke the 25th Amendment. https://t.co/RR6TeLCEpr pic.twitter.com/lbmQsrut8c — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2021

“Every American was shocked and saddened by the attack on our Nation’s Capitol last week, and I am grateful for the leadership that you and other congressional leaders provided in reconvening Congress to complete the people’s business on the very same day,” Pence wrote in the letter.

Some political leaders and Americans have called for Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

Pence said he would not remove Trump from office with only eight days left in his term.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence wrote.

The House of Representatives was to vote on a resolution Tuesday that would call for Trump to be removed from office by the 25th Amendment, CNN reported. The resolution called on Pence to use his power to remove Trump from office.

House Democrats also introduced one article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” according to McClatchy News. A growing number of Republicans in the House have shown support for impeachment.