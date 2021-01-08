FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found near US Capitol

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for placing pipe bombs at outside the DNC and RNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. Image courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest after a pair of pipe bombs were found near the U.S. Capitol, where a violent siege unfolded Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police responded to reports of “a suspected pipe bomb with wires” outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., around 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively, according to the FBI.

Around the same time, a violent mob of rioters stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol building in attempt to halt the constitutional process of affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

Investigators located the devices and determined they were, “in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety,” U.S. Capitol Chief of Police Steven Sund, who has since submitted a letter of resignation following the riots, said in statement.

Members of the USCP Hazardous Materials Response Team safely disabled the explosives before turning them over to the FBI.

A bulletin released by the FBI on Thursday includes a photo of the person of interest seen carrying a large black bag.

Authorities didn’t say how the person in the photo is connected to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online, or call the FBI’s tip line at ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).