Pet store worker clings to car speeding off with stolen $10,000 dog, Texas police say

Alize James, who’s an employee at the Bully Kamp pet store in Houston, Texas, clung to a speeding car as robbery suspects stole a $10,000 dog, authorities say. Screengrab from KPRC.

A pet store worker fearfully clung to the hood of a speeding car after she tried to stop the robbery of a pricey dog, Texas cops say.

Alize James told police she was helping two customers who asked about a $10,000 dog at BullyKAMP in Houston in November, according to court documents. When she stepped into the back of the store, the man and woman left with the dog, police say.

Then James chased after them to a car outside and the man hit her with the passenger door while the woman got into the driver’s seat, police say. As the woman drove at James, she hopped onto the hood, police say.

James told KPRC she was concerned about the 7-month-old bulldog’s health because it needed medication after a recent surgery.

“My mind is focused on her health,” she told the Houston TV station. “I obviously didn’t care about my well-being.”

Video obtained by KPRC captured James hanging onto the hood as the car speeds along an interstate service road.

“They were weaving, driving recklessly and I could barely hold on,” James told KPRC. “I was so scared.”

After about a mile of driving at a “high rate of speed,” they pulled into a parking lot and the man punched James in the head while the woman scratched her face and stole James’ necklace, police say. Then they escaped with the dog, police say.

During the investigation, James told police the woman provided her with a phone number and the name Shana King while discussing financing options, according to court documents. Investigators traced the phone number back to Royshana King, whose Facebook photo was identified as the suspect, police say.

King, 21, was charged last week with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Jose Garcia, a manager at BullyKAMP, told the Houston Chronicle the pet store doesn’t know the whereabouts of the bulldog and the robbery was worrisome to employees.

“We’re just trying to get back to normal,” Garcia told the newspaper.