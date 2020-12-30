‘Most prolific serial kill in US history’ Samuel Little dies at 80, CA officials say

Samuel Little, who the FBI says is the “most prolific serial killer in US history,” died Dec. 30, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The man who the FBI calls the “most prolific serial killer in U.S. history” died Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Samuel Little, 80, was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at a hospital. His official cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, officials said in a news release.

He was serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences for the deaths of three women in the late 1980s.

“He was linked to the murders through DNA that was matched to evidence found in the crime scenes,” the department said in the release. “He was convicted of first-degree murder by a Los Angeles County jury on Sept. 25, 2014, and was admitted to state prison on Nov. 24, 2014.”

Little confessed to more than 93 murders across the U.S. from 1970 to 2005, according to the FBI. The FBI was able to verify 50 of his confessions, according to the bureau.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo said in the FBI’s report. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible.”