Cardiac arrest kills dad days after he killed son in self defense, Iowa cops say

Three days after he allegedly shot and killed his son in self defense, an Iowa father died from cardiac arrest. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A father who fatally shot his son on Christmas died three days later from cardiac arrest, according to authorities in Iowa.

David Buck, 69, shot his live-in son, 43-year-old Chad Buck, with a handgun after a “heated” argument escalated to the point that the father was “concerned for his safety and his life,” he told investigators with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Buck had allegedly tried to kill his father, described as being “in frail medical condition,” and the older man protected himself with a handgun, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The son died from his gunshot wounds at the home.

Kay Buck, David Buck’s wife of 44 years, backed up his claims of self defense.

On Dec. 28, just three days after the shooting, authorities rushed to the home again.

This time, Buck was suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a sheriff’s office release.

First responders performed CPR at the scene, and transported him by ambulance to an area hospital where he died, the release said.

With David and Chad Buck now dead, “both of these cases have been closed,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This family has obviously experienced significant stress and trauma during this holiday season,” the statement read. “Please extend dignified respect and privacy to them through this extraordinarily difficult time for them.”