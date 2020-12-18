What burns faster than newspaper? A parched Christmas tree, video shows

It takes only a matter of seconds for a Christmas tree to go up in flames, according to video posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency issued a warning this week about the risks posed by not keeping your tree watered during the holidays.

A clip shared by the agency shows just how quickly a thirsty Christmas tree burns compared with one that has been watered. For the simulation, fire officials set an electrical fire in the well-watered tree first, then allowed it to burn for 30 seconds.

The same was done on the dry tree — which was fully engulfed in flames within 15 seconds, the video shows.

“Many people have real Christmas trees in their homes for the first time ever this holiday season,” the CPSC wrote in a Twitter post. “Make sure your keep your tree well watered. A dry Christmas tree burns faster than newspaper.”

On its website, the agency offers a number of tips to keep you and your family safe this holiday season.

First, live trees should have plenty of water. But if you’re going the artificial route, make sure your tree is labeled “fire resistant,” officials said.

Burning candles or any open flames should be placed away from flammable materials and blown out when they can’t be attended to, according to the agency’s website.

Officials also suggest using holiday lights that have been safety tested by a nationally recognized lab to reduce fire risk, and say lights with broken bulbs, frayed wires and loose connections should be tossed in the trash.

