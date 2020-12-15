Pocket watch gifted by Woodrow Wilson stolen, London cops say. It’s worth up to $26,000

A pocket watch gifted by Woodrow Wilson was stolen from an antique store in London, police say. Screen grab/London Metropolitan Police Twitter

A pocket watch gifted by a former U.S. president was stolen from a London antique dealer, and the “very distressed” owners want it back, police say.

On Saturday afternoon, a man came into the antique shop in Islington under the guise of purchasing a vase, according to a Tuesday news release from London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

But when he asked to buy the vase, his payment was declined.

As the worker was busy returning it to its place, police believe the man opened a display case and took the 14-carat gold pocket watch.

Police say the pocket watch was a gift to a British sailor from Woodrow Wilson, who served as the country’s 28th president from 1913 until 1921.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Photos of the watch from police show the Great Seal of the United States engraved on the front.

A message from Wilson is etched on the back, thanking the recipient for his rescue of an American ship’s crew.

“From the President of the United States to Charles J. Lawrenson, master of the British steamship Nubian, in recognition of his humane services in effecting the rescue at sea on March 7, 1914, of the master and crew of the American schooner Julia A. Trubee,” the message reads.

The watch is worth between about $22,800 and about $26,800, the release says, and has been in the owners’ family for “a long time.”

“The owners of this watch are very distressed,” officer Joshua Brown said in the release. “The item had been in their family for a long time and I would urge the person who stole it to return it as soon as possible.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER