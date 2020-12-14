6,000 masks were headed for Jamaica. Here’s why Customs says they were seized

The labels on the 38 boxes in Cincinnati said they contained made-in-the-USA 3M Disposable Respirators Model 8210 N95 masks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Destination of the 6,080 masks, stopped on Dec. 6: Jamaica.

But made-in-America products shouldn’t need to get to Jamaica via a freight forwarder in Hong Kong. Also, Customs said, the shipment’s paperwork didn’t come up to snuff with the 3M Safe Guard product authentication.

After further investigation, it was determined these masks were fakes from China. Customs said real masks would have been worth $6,688 or $1.10 per respirator. According to 3M, the masks should be used by those working in construction, the food industry and mining.

“Counterfeit masks like these are not tested using the same quality control standards as the genuine product, and it is unlikely they will perform in the same manner as the genuine product was designed to do,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a statement. “CBP understands the importance of finding these shipments and preventing them from being sold to unsuspecting consumers.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.