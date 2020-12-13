Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Passengers watch as intruder walks on wing of plane at Las Vegas airport, video shows

An intruder at the Las Vegas, Nevada, airport climbs onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet, then falls off as officers approach, a video shows.
An intruder at the Las Vegas, Nevada, airport climbs onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines jet, then falls off as officers approach, a video shows. Screengrab from Twitter video

A video taken Saturday afternoon shows a man walking on the wing of a parked Alaska Airlines jet at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Passengers murmur in confusion as the man walks to a vertical winglet, throws off his shoes and socks, and tries to climb it, the video shows.

In the video, the pilot asks passengers to move away from emergency doors over the wing so Las Vegas police officers can exit to detain the man.

As officers step out onto the wing, the man tries even harder to climb the vertical winglet but slips off and tumbles to the tarmac as passengers gasp, the video shows.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Las Vegas police arrested the man, who had hopped a perimeter fence about 1:30 p.m., the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The incident delayed the departure of Flight 1367, a Boeing 737 bound for Portland, Oregon, so the plane could be inspected for any damage, CNN reported.

Police say the man may have been impaired or suffering from mental illness, KLAS reported.

“What somebody is doing up there when a plane is getting ready to take off is really puzzling,” said aviation analyst John Nance, KTNV reported.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service