‘It’s stomach churning.’ Mark Cuban berates ‘shameful’ White House Christmas party

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban isn’t one to hold back words, especially when it comes to politicians.

In an exclusive video interview with TMZ, the billionaire shares his irritation at a video circulating of U.S. Reps Steve King, Jim Jordan, Doug Lamborn and others conversing before heading into the White House Thursday night.

“It’s shameful, it’s stomach churning,” Cuban said in a video to TMZ, regarding the photos. “Look, no one is against celebrating Christmas and the holidays — more power to them — but the timing, the circumstances...do your job. If you want to get stimulus to the people, we need it desperately right now.

“We have food lines in Dallas miles long. My foundation, the Dirk Nowitzki foundation and the Mavs we handed out more than 10,000 meals. We’re paying for volunteers to go to food banks because so many people are afraid of COVID – they won’t volunteer.

And here we are celebrating when they should be doing their job and getting the stimulus to the people so the people can eat.”

Cuban has made headlines before in the past by calling out politicians, including President Donald Trump.