‘Cyberpunk 2077’ glitch causes genitals to pop out of characters’ clothes, players say

Bugs aren’t uncommon in new releases, but one glitch in particular in the hotly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077” computer game has fans atwitter.

Players of the science fiction game, which debuted Thursday on PC and consoles, report problems such as soda cans floating in air, passers-by walking through characters like ghosts and inexplicable vehicle crashes, PC Gamer reported.

But those bugs, along with problems with mission progression and controls, are run-of-the-mill compared to one that causes the penises and breasts of characters to seem to pop out of their clothing from time to time, Kotaku reported.

Character clothing also sometimes disappears altogether in mirrors, according to the publication.

Technically speaking, it’s a clipping error in which body parts normally left unseen are sometimes visible through the graphics representing clothing, The Loadout reported. Clipping errors are extremely common in video games, but they normally involve things like arms or heads popping through walls.

The not-safe-for-work “Cyberpunk 2077” glitch can be startling, players say. But some aren’t complaining.

“Best first glitch for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ so far,” wrote one player on Twitter.

“Fashion in #Cyberpunk is very progressive,” reads another Twitter post.

The clipping glitch may be patched out soon by developer CD Projekt Red, The Loadout reported. The company has already issued at least one patch for the game.

“The journey has just begun and we are hard at work on the upcoming fixes and updates to the game,” wrote CD Projekt Red on Twitter, without mentioning the bugs.

“Cyberpunk 2077” had originally been set to premiere in November, but the release was pushed back to Thursday, USA Today reported. The company cited problems with preparing the game for launch on multiple systems.