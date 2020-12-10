Flu vaccine distribution hits all-time high in the United States, CDC report says

More doses of the influenza vaccine have been distributed in the United States this season than ever before, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Roughly 188 million doses had been distributed as of Nov. 27, the CDC said in a weekly vaccination report updated Wednesday. That’s the most doses distributed in the country during a single flu season.

At this point in the flu season last year, about 169.1 million doses had been distributed, the CDC says.

An increasing number of Americans are getting flu vaccinations in pharmacies this year, according to the report.

As of Nov. 21, pharmacies had administered about 44.5 million flu shots, a 46% increase compared to last season at that point.

Meanwhile, an estimated 25.3 million people got vaccinated at doctors’ offices by Nov. 14 — down 8% from last year.

“It is not clear, at this time, if the increase in the number of adults getting flu vaccination in pharmacies represents an increase in the total number of adults getting vaccinated this season or whether more adults are getting vaccinated in pharmacies due to shifts in preference, convenience, or accessibility,” the CDC report says.

Manufacturers estimate as many as 198 million shots will be distributed in the U.S., according to the report.

Preventing a ‘twindemic’

It’s critical for Americans to get vaccinated against the flu this season as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, health officials have said.

Experts have warned of the possibility of a “twindemic” — or simultaneous COVID-19 and flu outbreaks — that could put enormous stress on the nation’s already-strained hospitals and resources.

“If you have ever received a flu vaccine in your life, this is the year to do it,” Dr. Mia Taormina, an infectious disease specialist with DuPage Medical Group, told The Chicago Tribune in October. “We are very concerned about the possibility of co-infection with influenza and COVID.”

Cases of people testing positive for the coronavirus and the flu have been reported in multiple states. Additionally, doctors believe the flu can make patients more vulnerable to severe COVID-19, The New York Times reported in August.

Coronavirus cases have been surging across the United States this fall. More than 15.4 million cases and more than 289,900 deaths have been reported in country as of Dec. 10, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Flu activity

Flu activity “remains low at this time,” the CDC said, but could increase in the coming weeks as the “timing and duration” of flu seasons vary.

Flu activity usually starts to increase in October and typically peaks between December and February, the CDC says. The season can last through May.

Research organization NORC at the University of Chicago released a poll Dec. 3 that found 49% of Americans had received a flu shot as of early November. Another 35% do not plan to get one.

Those who haven’t gotten a flu vaccine should do so now, the CDC says.

It’s best to get one by the end of October, but getting vaccinated later is still beneficial, the CDC says. Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the shot, with “rare” exceptions.