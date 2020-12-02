Swarm of earthquakes rattle California-Nevada border, including a 5.1 magnitude quake

A swarm of at least 10 earthquakes jolted a region near the California-Nevada border on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The biggest quake had a 5.1 magnitude with a depth of around 3.1 miles, according to USGS. It happened around 15 miles south from Mina, Nevada, according to USGS.

Around 10 earthquakes followed in the same region, including two with a 4.3 magnitude and others in the 2-3 magnitude range.

The most recent quake had a magnitude of 3.3, striking around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday and about 14 miles from Mina, according to USGS.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of an earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.