Cancer risk higher for over 6.3 million Texans who live near oil refineries, study says

Living in proximity to an oil refinery significantly increases the risk of cancer, according to a Texas study.

The rates of cancer, including bladder, breast, colon, lung, lymphoma and prostate, was higher among Texas residents living within 30 miles of a refinery, according to the study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Researchers studied Texas cancer cases and census data from 2001 to 2014.

About 6.3 million people over age 20 live within 30 miles of a Texas oil refinery, according to researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

“Our findings are important and certainly support the need for further individual level investigation into the risks of carcinogenesis linked to proximity to an oil refinery,” Stephen B. Williams, chief of urology at the medical school and lead researcher of the study, said in a news release.

While all residents living within 30 miles of refineries had higher cancer rates, those living closest exhibited even worse outcomes, according to the study. Residents within 10 miles of a refinery more likely to have advanced disease or metastatic cancer — when the disease spreads to other parts of the body.

Hazardous pollutants emitted from refineries include benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene compounds, researchers say.

Regular physicals at the doctor’s office and following recommended screening for different types of cancer are the best way to monitor health, Williams said.