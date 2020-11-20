Tampa Raptors? The NBA’s decision to relocate franchise draws plenty of reaction

Screen grab courtesy of @ringerNBA

The Toronto Raptors will begin the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, team president Masai Ujiri said Friday in a statement on Twitter.

Statement from Raptors president Masai Ujiri: pic.twitter.com/SuZWVxD3HL — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 20, 2020

Of course, social media was quick to react to the news in hilarious ways.

The Tampa Bay Raptors new mascot pic.twitter.com/BhEL3BVua2 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 20, 2020

This sucks cuz there aren’t even any Raptors in Tampa https://t.co/PWTzEstyRJ — SportsNom (@SportsNom) November 20, 2020

A raptor in Tampa is more believable than Toronto — Master (@MasterTes) November 20, 2020

Over 10 years ago the Jurassic Park ride at universal almost threw my brother off of it and that was the first step in a long path to me becoming the biggest Raptors fan the NBA has ever seen. Long live the Tampa Bay Raptors. — Terra Pinckley (@terralsp) November 20, 2020

“The Canadian government has denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic,” the Associated Press reported. “An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told the Associated Press on Friday there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential.”