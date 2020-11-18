Albino buck in forest captured in Wisconsin photo. How rare is this ‘majestic’ animal?

A Wisconsin photographer captured a rare albino buck in a picture, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office said. Albinism only shows up in one in 30,000 deer. Screengrab from Vilas County Sheriff's Office

A Wisconsin photographer captured what looks like a mythical creature emerging from a forest.

Tracy Weese in Vilas County spotted the rare albino buck at just the right moment, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

“An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck,” the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area.”

In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to shoot a white deer, according to WKOW.

Animals with albinism usually don’t survive long because they have poor eyesight and are easily seen by predators, according to a blog post by Matthew Miller, the director of science communications for The Nature Conservancy.

Albino deer are incredibly rare. Albinism only shows up in one in 30,000 deer, according to wildlife officials.